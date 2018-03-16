Oil prices climb as US equities rebound

The West Texas Intermediate for April delivery on Friday rose $1.15 to settle at $62.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for May delivery added $1.09 to close at $66.12 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange, Xinhua …
