The sharp rise in oil prices during the month had led to warnings by central banks that higher inflation rates are on the horizon and they remain hawkish towards higher interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- MIDF: Local retailers bought RM143.1m worth of domestic equities last week - October 2, 2023
- Oil prices, inflation woes devastating for equities in September - October 2, 2023
- Equities Mostly Lower as Treasury Yields Continue to Rise - October 1, 2023