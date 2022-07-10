After peaking around the low $120s last month, crude oil is now trading around the $100-mark, already driving transportation costs lower, as evidenced by a sizable decline in the Baltic Exchange Dry …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Oil Prices, Job Growth, Could Help the Fed Engineer A Soft Landing Ideal For Equities - July 10, 2022
- Market Next Week: Macro data, Q1 earnings, and global cues among other triggers to dictate benchmark equities, say analysts - July 10, 2022
- Imperial Equities (CVE:IEI) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.02 - July 10, 2022