Oil prices jumped on Friday as reports that Israel had attacked Iran roiled markets and sparked concerns that Middle East oil supply could be disrupted. The benchmark contracts surged more than $3 before easing slightly.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Oil surges as reports of Israeli strike on Iran roil markets - April 19, 2024
- Oil prices jump, U.S. stock futures sink on reports of explosions heard in Iran - April 19, 2024
- Oil jumps, equities fall as Iran blasts fan MidEast fears - April 19, 2024