Thursday, October 27th was a big night for real estate owner and operator Onyx Equities. Hosted by the NJ Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY®) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Onyx Equities Earns BOMA NJ Heart TOBY® Award and Wins Three Property Category Awards - November 16, 2022
- FPIs pour ₹28,888 crore into equities in the first fortnight of November - November 16, 2022
- Stronger-Than-Projected Retail Sales Data Weighs on Equities - November 16, 2022