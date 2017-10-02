Both China and Japan manufacturing reach multi-year highs, but Japan’s outlook still pessimistic Euro beset by political uncertainties, but that only boosts exports, spurring stocks USD, yields move higher Today’s market is influenced by different, at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Technical Reports on Oil & Gas Pipelines Equities – Williams Cos., TransCanada, Centennial Resource Development, and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners - October 2, 2017
- Opening Bell: Euro, Gold Slide As Dollar, Global Equities Climb - October 2, 2017
- Technical Research on Oil & Gas Equities — EOG Resources, EQT Corp., Jones Energy, and Murphy Oil - October 2, 2017