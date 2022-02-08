Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sony Group in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) - February 8, 2022
- Critical Contrast: IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) - February 8, 2022
- Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) - February 8, 2022