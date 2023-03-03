AU$0.53 loss per share. All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period Orion Equities’ share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago. You should always think about …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Orion Equities First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.53 loss per share (vs AU$0.24 loss in 1H 2022) - March 3, 2023
- Prove what Britain’s worth, says MAGGIE PAGANO: Over last 20 years or so UK investors have fallen out of love with British equities - March 3, 2023
- Stronger-Than-Projected Services Sector Data Push Equities Higher - March 3, 2023