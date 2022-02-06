The RBI’s upcoming monetary policy review along with quarterly earnings results as well as the release of key macro economic data points will steer Indias key equity indices during the next trade week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Outlook: MPC, Macros to Manoeuvre Equities - February 6, 2022
- Outlook: MPC, Macros to Manoeuvre Equities (IANS Equity Forecast) - February 6, 2022
- Will U.S. Equities Stay on Top and Bond Yields Rise - February 6, 2022