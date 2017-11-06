Paramus, NJ Onyx Equities, LLC, in a joint venture partnership with Garrison Investment Group, have acquired a four-property, 847,805 s/f. The portfolio is comprised of: • 461 From Rd, a five-story, 260,962 s/f office building; • 15 East Midland Ave.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Outside the Region: Onyx Equities/Garrison Investment JV acquire 847,805 s/f portfolio - November 6, 2017
- US Equities close at record highs: Aus shares to race hard at open - November 6, 2017
- 37 Of 100 MoPay Canadian Equities Boast ‘Safer’ Dividends In November - November 6, 2017