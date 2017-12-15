Karachi: Pakistan equities ended green on weekend with the benchmark KSE 100 index gaining 422 points to close at 38646 level. The KSE-100 index remained positive during trading session as the index traded between an intraday high of 701 points and an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Pakistan equities close weekend on bullish note - December 15, 2017
- U.S. Equities Trading Outlook: Back To All Time Highs - December 15, 2017
- Ryanair and H&M lead European equities lower - December 15, 2017