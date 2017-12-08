Pakistan equities close weekend session on bullish note

KARACHI: Pakistan equities closed the weekend session on a bullish note, with benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 295 points to close at 39,080. “Stocks showed recovery amid subdued noise over geopolitical tensions. Mid-session pressure remained on concerns …
