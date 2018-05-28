Parametric wins $60m global equities mandate

Parametric won a $60 million mandate for its tax-managed indexing (TMI) strategy from an $8.5 billion super fund. Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund (ACSRF) previously awarded Parametric an after-tax passive global equities mandate in …
