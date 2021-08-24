The seller was Patriot Equities. SK Realty also secured a three-year, floating-rate $48.2 million acquisition loan from a regional bank, which was placed by JLL. The 72.5%-occupied York Logistics Hub …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Patriot Equities Sells York Logistics Hub for $73M - August 24, 2021
- Rupee Edges Higher To 74.19 Against Dollar Amid Positive Domestic Equities - August 24, 2021
- Equities Climb as Taper Odds Fall on Covid Concerns – DAX 30, CAC 40 Outlook - August 24, 2021