Summary As anticipated, the financials-centric preferred equity ETF PFF has lost value this year due to increased bank instability.PFF carries some direct exposure to failing regional banks but is now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- PFF: More Banks May Fail And Bring Preferred Equities Along With Them - May 8, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether drop; Polkadot, XRP biggest losers; Asian equities gain - May 8, 2023
- Emerging markets – Thai baht top loser in the region as Asia FX and equities mixed with all focus on US Cpi and bank data - May 8, 2023