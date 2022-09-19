The Nigerian equities market is starting the week with bearish sentiments as the absence of a near-term catalyst is tilting overall market sentiments to the negative side. Analysts at PFI Capital say …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- PFI Capital: Bargain hunting to shape Nigerian equities - September 19, 2022
- Morgan Stanley Quant Sees Capitulation Risk Rising for Equities - September 19, 2022
- Gautam Adani’s ascent boosts India’s clout in emerging-market equities - September 19, 2022