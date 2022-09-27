Bloodshed ensued within the local bourse on Tuesday as local shares veered closer to a bear market as global equities were rocked by recession fears. The Philippine Stock Exchange index traded in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Philippine shares swam in red as recession concerns dominate global equities - September 27, 2022
- Qatari equities in investment to see positive boost driven by World Cup 2022 - September 27, 2022
- Equities trade generally higher as the GBP rebounds [any catalyst?] - September 27, 2022