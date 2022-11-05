PineBridge Investments has increased its exposure to Chinese equities to a record high on hopes China’s strict COVID restrictions will be lifted and boost the market, the U.S. asset manager told …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PineBridge, Man Group Bet on China as Reopening Hopes Fuel Markets - November 5, 2022
- Equities’ turnover rises by 48% to N1.97tr in Q3 - November 5, 2022
- ETMarkets Smart Talk: Allocate 60% of equities to resurgent India themes for long-term wealth creation: Vinay Jaising - November 5, 2022
Discussion about this post