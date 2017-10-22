Positive opening for the Indian equities

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s coalition secured a whopping a 2/3 rd majority after winning 312 seats out of 465 at Sunday’s election. Nikkei 225 surged ~1% on account of these developments and extended its winning streak for the second week in a row.
