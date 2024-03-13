The UK reported a 0.2% recovery in GDP for January following a 0.1% decline the previous month which was in line with expectations had little impact with the Pound to Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Are US Equities Headed for a Pullback? Examining Market Signals and Investor Sentiment - March 13, 2024
- Pound Sterling Today: UK GDP Rises, US And Global Equities Key Risk - March 13, 2024
- Equities Market Sustains Winning Streak, Up N837bn - March 13, 2024