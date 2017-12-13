On Tuesday, shares in Henderson, Nevada headquartered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 886,128 shares. The stock ended the session 1.76% higher at $18.53. The Company’s shares have gained 83.65% over the previous three months, 317 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Hong Kong equities higher as Tokyo, Sydney stocks little moved post-Fed - December 13, 2017
- Pre-Market Technical Scan on Biotech Equities — Spectrum Pharma, Jazz Pharma … - December 13, 2017
- Equities relapse with N136b loss - December 13, 2017