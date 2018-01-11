Pre-Market Technical Scan on Entertainment Equities — Twenty-First Century …

On Wednesday, shares in New York headquartered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. recorded a trading volume of 6.89 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 3.98 million shares. The stock ended the session 2.38% lower at $35.32.
