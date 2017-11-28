Pre-Market Technical Scan on Semiconductor Equities — FormFactor, MACOM Technology Solutions, STMicroelectronics, and Vishay Intertechnology

On Monday, shares in Livermore, California headquartered FormFactor Inc. recorded a trading volume of 560,890 shares. The stock ended the session 2.65% lower at $16.50. The Company’s shares have gained 11.86% over the previous three months, 46.67% in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Sell-off in index heavyweights snaps equities’ eight-day gains - November 28, 2017
- Sell-off in index heavyweights snaps equities’ eight-day gains (Roundup) - November 28, 2017
- Pre-Market Technical Scan on Independent Oil & Gas Equities — Matador Resources, Southwestern Energy, WPX Energy, and Cimarex Energy - November 28, 2017