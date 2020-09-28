Gold fell on Monday as positive economic data from China provided a fillip to risk-sentiment, denting the appeal of the safe-haven metal ahead of the first presidential election debate between U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold falls on uptick in equities; Trump-Biden debate eyed - September 28, 2020
- Gold falls on uptick in equities; Trump-Biden debate eyed - September 28, 2020
- Bitfinex Launches Tether-Settled Perpetual Contracts Based on European Equities - September 28, 2020