Gold fell on Monday as the U.S. dollar hovered close to a more-than four-month high, while concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak weighed on Asian equities, limiting bullion’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips on strong dollar; easing equities cap losses - February 16, 2020
- European Equities: German Business Sentiment and COVID-19 Updates in Focus - February 16, 2020
- Stocks, Equities News: Stock Market Bulls Off Rails Again - February 15, 2020