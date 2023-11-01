Premier Miton Group has acquired equities boutique Tellworth Investments. The deal brings Tellworth’s £559m of assets under the Premier Miton banner. The price paid for Tellworth will be based on AUM at completion of the deal. At the current level it will be £5.5m, but it can vary between £3.5m and a maximum of £6m.
