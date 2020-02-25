Low interest rates have helped to fuel an equities boom that has seen the S&P 500 index climb 20% in 2019. A study by Bain & Co finds retunrs of private equity firms are no longer starkly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Private equity funds raised more money in 2019 but only offer returns similar to equities - February 25, 2020
- UBS Global Wealth Management Likes Emerging Markets Over Euro-Zone Equities - February 25, 2020
- UPDATE 3-South Africa’s Shoprite and Equities Property fund form $273 mln JV - February 25, 2020