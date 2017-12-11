Profit-taking halts equities’ rally, shaves off N119b

Nigerian equities market reopened yesterday to a considerable sell pressure as most investors sought to monetise capital gains from the recent rally. With two losers for every gainer, quoted equities lost N119 billion within the five-hour trading session.
