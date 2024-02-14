Consequently, the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) declined by 0.33 percent to 101,707.70 basis points …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Profit taking in banking stocks dips equities market by 0.3% in Nigeria - February 14, 2024
- FPIs’ investment value in equities jumps 13% to $738 bn in Dec quarter - February 14, 2024
- No RBI rate cuts before Q3FY25, says Kotak Institutional Equities; sees a stance change in Q1 - February 14, 2024