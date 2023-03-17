The Nigerian equities market has witnessed some level of profit-taking on key stocks following weak investors sentiments. Olamofe Mathew, an Analyst at EDC Securities joins CNBC Africa for some market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Thor Equities Sells Historic SoHo Building to Dyson Family Office for $60M - March 17, 2023
- Profit-taking persists in Nigerian equities - March 17, 2023
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities fall, gold rallies as banking worries linger - March 17, 2023