ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) – $0.2842. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.21% as of Feb. 28. Payable Mar 29; for shareholders of record Mar 23; ex-div Mar 22. Now read: EQRR: Interesting Fund To …
