SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC - October 23, 2022
- FPIs sell Indian equities worth Rs 6k cr so far in Oct on strengthening USD - October 23, 2022
- Foreign portfolio investors sell Indian equities worth Rs 6,000 crore so far in October on strengthening dollar - October 23, 2022
Discussion about this post