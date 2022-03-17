Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.17. 8,260 shares were traded …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Shares Up 2.2% - March 17, 2022
- Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar On Positive Domestic Equities - March 17, 2022
- Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges over 1,000 pts, Nifty50 touches 17,250 tracking global equities after Fed hikes rates as expected - March 17, 2022