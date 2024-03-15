Local stocks plunged to close the week in the red as they mirror negative sentiment in US equities. The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) fell below the 6,900 level yesterday, snapping …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US stocks drop on inflation concerns, European equities rise - March 15, 2024
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Nudge Lower in Friday Trading - March 15, 2024
- PSEi falls, mirrors US equities - March 15, 2024