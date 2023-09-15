Summary The “Average Investor Allocation to Equities” chart suggests a projected annualized return of -0.73% for the S&P 500 Index over the next 10 years. The current market is in a “red arrow” period …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Quarterly Update: The Average Investor Allocation To Equities Chart And The Implications For Markets - September 15, 2023
- Asian equities rise on positive economic data from China - September 15, 2023
- Rupee Trades In Narrow Range Amid US Dollar Gains And Record Domestic Equities - September 15, 2023