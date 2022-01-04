Amid rising Covid cases in the country, Indian equity markets continued with their uptrend and settled sharply higher on Tuesday. Accordingly, Sensex and Nifty settled at 59,855 points and 17,805 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- What Does History Say About Rate Hikes and Equities? - January 4, 2022
- Rally in equities continues; Sensex, Nifty settle 1% high - January 4, 2022
- Global equities: Positive catalysts are not exhausted – JP Morgan - January 4, 2022