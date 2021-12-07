Rally in Indian equities help rupee rise to 20.51 against UAE dirham

The Indian rupee appreciated 15 paise to 75.30 against the US dollar (20.51 versus the UAE dirham) on Tuesday morning as the rally in the Indian equity markets and weak dollar boosted investor …
