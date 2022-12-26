Indian benchmarks settled in green on Monday, with all sectors ending higher. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty tracked Friday’s rally in US Wall Street and other Asian markets. At close, the Sensex …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Rally in US Wall Street Pushes Indian Equities to End Higher on Monday - December 26, 2022
- FPIs invest Rs 11,557 cr in equities in December - December 26, 2022
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – Gamuda Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Berjaya Food Bhd, Magni-Tech Industries Bhd - December 26, 2022