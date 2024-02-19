Equity prices in the US traded down last week in reaction to the inflation data and anticipation that the US Fed may even not lower its bank rate at least before June 2024. The S&P 500 ended Friday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- At $377.37m, FDI in Equities Market Hits 10-year Low - February 18, 2024
- Rand and equities nervous on Budget and inflation data - February 18, 2024
- Equities Market Benchmark Index Hits All-time High 105,000 Basis Points - February 18, 2024