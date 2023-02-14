RBC Capital Markets has recruited small caps trader Garry Diakos for its Australian equities desk. Turn resolutions into actions and subscribe for only $6 per week for your first 3 months of access …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- RBC hires ex-GS small caps trader for equities desk - February 13, 2023
- Expectations for Annual Inflation to Cool Lift Equities - February 13, 2023
- Expectations for Annual Inflation to Cool Further Drive Equities Higher - February 13, 2023