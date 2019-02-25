The Royal Bank of Scotland’s UK defined benefit schemes have dramatically cut their exposure to equities, derisking their portfolios into corporate and government bonds to improve the plans’ risk leve…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Manulife bullish on PH equities - February 25, 2019
- RBS scheme slashes equities after £2bn contribution - February 25, 2019
- Equities Rise as Trump Pushes Back Trade Deal Deadline - February 25, 2019