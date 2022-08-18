RDOG Outpaced REIT & U.S. Equities Markets Last Week

The ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) gained 4.88% last week, outpacing the broader REIT market and the U.S. equities market. RDOG was propelled by a slew of positive earnings for its underlying …
