Real Estate Equities has announced closing on the financing for its Copa Flats development, which will bring 312 affordable housing units to Maricopa, Arizona. It is the firm’s first affordable …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Real Estate Equities to Begin Construction on First Arizona Development - January 4, 2022
- Equities party like no other - January 4, 2022
- Equities in favour, but watch for inflation risks: Russell Investments - January 4, 2022