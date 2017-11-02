Real Estate Rumors: Ann, Lakeshore, Real Estate Equities

Law360, Minneapolis (November 2, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT) — Ann Inc., which owns Ann Taylor and Loft, has reached a deal with landlord Boston Properties to renew its roughly 300,000 square feet of space in Times Square, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday.
