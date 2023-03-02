Rather than being driven by stickier investments in traditional equities or funds, much of the rally was underpinned by factors such as the covering of short positions and a frenzy in US options …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Reality check for the FOMO rally in equities - March 2, 2023
- Global Equities Overnight on March 2, 2023: Asian markets trade lower, Tesla shares slip over 5% - March 1, 2023
- Asian Equities Swing Lower, Led by China Tech: Markets Wrap - March 1, 2023