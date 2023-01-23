Subramaniam said that even though the Indian economy is in much better shape, the year 2023 is not expected to see strong growth.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Reasonable alternatives in fixed-income domain, equities not the only option, says Vetri Subramaniam of UTI MF - January 23, 2023
- ‘Equities Not the Only Game in Town’ - January 23, 2023
- Mixed sentiments amid election worries trial equities market - January 23, 2023