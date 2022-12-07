US benchmark indices were trading lower ahead of Wednesday’s close amid concerns about a potential recession next year and the prospects of a longer-than-projected rate-hiking cycle from the Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Recession Concerns, Fed Tightening Campaign Weighs on Equities - December 7, 2022
- Recession Concerns, Fed Policy Uncertainty Weigh on Equities - December 7, 2022
- Equities market sustains gain - December 7, 2022