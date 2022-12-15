US benchmark indexes were down sharply ahead of Thursday’s close after data showed retail sales fell more than expected, increasing concerns that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes are tipping …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Australia Shares Likely to Follow U.S. Equities Lower - December 15, 2022
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day - December 15, 2022
- Equities are in a lose-lose scenario no matter where the economy goes, says Cantor’s Eric Johnston - December 15, 2022