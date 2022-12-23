Investors have dumped equities at a record pace in the days since major central banks signaled they won’t be deterred in their fight against inflation — a fitting end to the worst year for world …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Record Weekly Outflows Cap Worst Year for Equities Since 2008 - December 23, 2022
- Equities Firm Pre-Bell as Traders Await Consumer Expenditure Report; Asia Down, Europe Stronger - December 23, 2022
- Equities tumble nearly 2%; Sensex settles below 60k - December 23, 2022