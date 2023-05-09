Stock-market investors in China are favorably disposed toward State-owned enterprises listed in the A-share market as “the valuation system with Chinese characteristics” has become a buzz phrase among …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether prices fall; Asian equities, U.S. stock futures drop ahead of key inflation data - May 10, 2023
- SMC Entertainment, Inc.: SMC Closes $25 Million Acquisition of Fyniti Global Equities EBT Inc., AI-Enabled Wealth Management Technology Platform - May 10, 2023
- Appetite for Equities Wanes Ahead of April Inflation Report - May 10, 2023